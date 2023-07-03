Chart shows Oregon’s new Minimum Wage



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Small businesses need to be alerted on the latest Minimum Wage changes.

– Standard Minimum Wage: $14.20 per hour

– Portland Metro Minimum Wage: $15.45 per hour

– Non-Urban Minimum Wage: $13.20 per hour

The minimum wage is to be calculated no later than April 30 of each year based upon any increase in the United State City Average Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for All Items from March of the preceding year to March of the year in which the calculation is made. This amount is required to be rounded to the nearest five cents.