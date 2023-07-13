Businesses should prepare for more power outages

By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association

Be Smart and Prepare for Power Outages – Oregon is experiencing longer and more intense wildfire seasons than ever before. Which is why businesses need to be prepared for potential wildfire and weather-related events as well as the power outages they may cause. ORLA has curated a list of helpful information and resources that provide preventative steps to help minimize disruption in case of a Public Safety Power Shutoff. From training to refrigeration, there are a number of steps you can proactively take now to prepare your staff and business for potential planned (or unplanned) power shutoffs.