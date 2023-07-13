Businesses should prepare for more power outages

Editor’s Pick: J. Williams
In: Uncategorized
Thursday July 13, 2023
No Comments yet, we're awaiting your thoughts      

By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association

Be Smart and Prepare for Power Outages – Oregon is experiencing longer and more intense wildfire seasons than ever before. Which is why businesses need to be prepared for potential wildfire and weather-related events as well as the power outages they may cause. ORLA has curated a list of helpful information and resources that provide preventative steps to help minimize disruption in case of a Public Safety Power Shutoff. From training to refrigeration, there are a number of steps you can proactively take now to prepare your staff and business for potential planned (or unplanned) power shutoffs.

Print This Post Print This Post Email This Post Email This Post

Disclaimer: Articles featured on Oregon Report are the creation, responsibility and opinion of the authoring individual or organization which is featured at the top of every article.