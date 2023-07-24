Oregon receive $688 million for broadband



By Taxpayers Association of Oregon Foundation,

Under President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, Oregon received more than $688 million to expand broadband into rural communities lacking affordable, high-speed internet. Business Oregon’s Broadband Office wants residents to share suggestions for expanding high-speed internet over the next five years under the federal Internet for All program. The aim of Oregon’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program is to bridge the digital divide by providing underserved communities with access to telehealth, business opportunities, education, and other programs and services offered via the internet. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said he’s heard of students in Burns, John Day and Joseph doing homework in library parking lots to access the internet.