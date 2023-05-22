Dallas QB & OSU beer partnership











By Oregon Small Business Association,

A former Dallas Cowboys quarterback teamed up with Oregon State University’s beer and food science departments before launching his low-calorie, low-carb beer a year ago, according to the San Antonio Business Journal. Troy Aikman, who led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl championships, tried selling cars and chicken wings before partnering with investors to create the beer made from organic grains and antioxidant-rich hops. They named the new brew Eight after the number on his Cowboys jersey. He initially wanted to separate his football career from his new brewing career, but the marketing potential persuaded him. His beer has achieved success in San Antonio, and he said sales have exceeded his expectations.