Church faces $2M fine over radio broadcast

Wednesday May 17, 2023
By Oregon Small Business Association,

The Eastside Free Methodist Church of Salem could face a fine of up to $2.3 million after the Federal Communications Commission used direction-finding equipment to identify an illegal FM radio station broadcasting from property the church owns in Portland, according to TheDesk.net. In a letter, the federal agency threatened to fine the Oregon church for unlicensed operation of the station on 90.5 FM. The FCC issued a $2.3 million fine last month to two New York residents who ignored warnings and for years operated an illegal FM station.

