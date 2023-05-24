100,000 fake oxycodone pills in traffic stop











By Oregon District US Attorney

Press Release,

An Arizona man is facing federal charges after he was caught transporting 100,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, two pounds of powdered fentanyl, and six pounds of cocaine on Interstate 84 in La Grande, Oregon.

Moises Rojo Velazquez, 36, of Phoenix, Arizona, has been charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, on April 21, 2023, an Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rojo Velazquez on Interstate 84 westbound in La Grande. The vehicle was occupied by Rojo Velazquez, a passenger, and the passenger’s 17-year-old daughter. A second trooper located a large camo bag on the rear floorboard of the vehicle. The bag was found to contain more than 100,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, two pounds of powdered fentanyl, and six pounds of cocaine.

On April 24, 2023, Rojo Velazquez made his first appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

This case is being investigated jointly by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and OSP. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.