Sen. Wyden, Sen. Merkley back updated Green New Deal plan

Press Release,

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said today that they and Senate colleagues have reintroduced the Green New Deal resolution, which recognizes the enormous threat of the climate crisis and directs Congress to act urgently to protect the planet for future generations while creating millions of good-paying jobs in Oregon and nationwide.

As the country recently celebrated Earth Day last weekend, this reintroduction of the Green New Deal both recognizes that Congress has made progress with the Inflation Reduction Act creating the largest-ever federal investment to fight climate change, but still has more to achieve to combat the climate crisis.

“Last year, Congress passed sweeping climate legislation I wrote, setting us on a path toward a cleaner, greener future. These historic investments wouldn’t have passed without young people in Oregon and across the country demanding climate action,” said Senator Ron Wyden. “Our work is not done, and right now, I’m laser-focused on making sure implementation of the climate provisions is done right. It is my hope that we can continue to build on the progress made to further realize the vision of the Green New Deal.”

“Oregonians in every corner of our state have felt the impacts of climate chaos firsthand, including catastrophic wildfires that have burned houses, threatened businesses, stolen lives, and leveled entire communities,” said Senator Merkley who serves on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and is a member of the Senate Environmental Justice Caucus. “We have the opportunity to transform our economy and create millions of good-paying jobs, opportunities for communities, and a more just and more prosperous nation that gives everyone and our planet a chance to thrive—but we must act now.”

The resolution was led by U.S. Senator Ed Markey, D-Mass. Alongside Wyden and Merkley, the resolution was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Mazie Hirono, D- Hawaii, Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Peter Welch, D-Vt.

The Green New Deal resolution is endorsed by Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, Care in Action, Center for Popular Democracy, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Climate Action, Corazon Latino, Cuyama Lamb LLC, Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action, FracTracker Alliance, Grassroots Global Justice Alliance, Green New Deal Network, Greenpeace USA, Justice Democrats, League of Conservation Voters, MADRE, Marked By Covid, Mid-Ohio Valley, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, National Domestic Workers Alliance, NY Renews Coalition, People’s Action, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, Right to the City Alliance, Rachel Carson Council, Sierra Club, Sunrise Movement, Sunflower Alliance, The Black Hive @ M4BL, United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE), United We Dream, US High Speed Rail Association, WildEarth Guardians, WV New Jobs Coalition, Zero Hour, 350 Hawaii, and 350.org.

The Green New Deal resolution would build on the historic clean energy policies passed by Congress last year in the Inflation Reduction Act—which will reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and add billions in federal funds to the fight against wildfires and drought in Oregon and nationwide.

The text of the resolution is here.