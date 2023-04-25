Public comments on liquor surcharge









Liquor Surcharge

By Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association

Public Comments Requested on 50-cent Surcharge Increase:OLCC is seeking public comment on a possible increase of the current 50-cent surcharge on each bottle of distilled spirits to one dollar per bottle. The Commissioners will listen to verbal comments on this at the April 20, and May 18, 2023 Commission meetings. ORLA is in alignment with the Oregon Beverage Alliance in opposing this increase and encourages industry members to take action and provide input on how this may impact your business’ bottom line.



