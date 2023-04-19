Oregon’s Minimum Wage Rates Increasing up to 5.6% in July











Oregon’s Minimum Wage Rates Increasing up to 5.6% on July 1, 2023

April 17, 2023

By Heather J. Van Meter

Bullard Law

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries has announced new minimum wage rates throughout Oregon that will take effect on July 1, 2023. [read announcement here]. The standard minimum wage rate will increase to $14.20 per hour, while the Portland Metro minimum wage rate will be $15.45 per hour, and the Non-Urban Minimum Wage (rural areas) will be $13.20 per hour.

The “Portland Metro” area is defined as inside the urban growth boundary (UGB) in Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties. The “Standard” area is outside the UGB in those three metro counties, plus Benton, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Jackson, Josephine, Marion, Polk, Tillamook, and Yamhill counties. The “Non-Urban” area includes all other areas not meeting the definitions for “Portland Metro” or “Standard.”

Oregon’s minimum wage is pegged to the U.S. City Average consumer price index for all items (March to March each year). Therefore, slight increases every year are expected. However, the 2023 increase is larger than usual due to higher-than-usual inflation and a resulting high consumer price index. All increases are rounded up to the nearest five-cent increment.

Employers are also reminded to update their worksite posters with these new minimum wage rates. If employers have any remote workers, employers are advised to take photographs of the updated worksite posters and circulate them via email to employees to ensure their receipt.

