House passes Lower Energy Costs Act

Following House passage of H.R. 1, Marty Durbin, President of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute, issued the following statement:

“We congratulate House leaders on the passage of H.R. 1, the ‘Lower Energy Costs Act,’ which advances important policies to reform America’s broken permitting process, enhance energy security, protect energy exports and critical infrastructure, and increases production and processing of critical minerals. Now, we call on the Senate to continue this momentum by passing permitting reform by the end of the summer. We recognize that the ultimate solution will be bipartisan, and we stand ready to work with any and all Senators who are interested in making real progress.

“Earlier this week, we sent a letter to Congressional leaders in support of permitting reform with nearly 350 signatories representing virtually every sector of the economy and every corner of the country. The time is now to Permit America to Build.”