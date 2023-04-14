Chamber launches Ukraine Business Initiative









By U.S. Chamber of Commerce,

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced the Ukraine Business Initiative, a first-of-its-kind platform for companies to engage with senior American and Ukrainian policymakers to help Ukraine recover and rebuild after the war is won.

The Ukraine Business Initiative was launched at the U.S. Chamber-hosted U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum that convened business executives and government officials to discuss the rebuilding of a flourishing Ukraine. Participants included U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark, Prime Minister of Ukraine H.E. Denys Shmyhal, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (via a letter). Senior representatives from major American companies also attended.

“We are deeply concerned about the tremendous devastation and human suffering Ukraine is facing because of Russia’s illegal invasion,” said Marjorie Chorlins, senior vice president for Europe at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We stand with Ukrainians and admire their courage as they fight for their country, their freedom, and their future. Ukraine needs our support today as they fight this battle, and they need our support to secure a peaceful and prosperous future.”

The Initiative will involve prominent businesses spanning various sectors that will be vital to Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts. It will assist companies in assessing risks and opportunities in Ukraine, communicate the requisite conditions for companies to begin commercial operations in Ukraine, and promote a transparent, competitive environment in which companies enjoy equal access to projects.

“As Ukraine readies itself for the biggest reconstruction since World War II, the country will need help from international partners and the U.S. business community,” said Chorlins. “Public and private sector investments will go hand in hand with reforms that will revitalize both Ukraine’s economic and democratic vibrancy—and getting this process right is in America’s national interest and in the interest of all players globally who share a commitment to democracy, free enterprise, and the rule of law. The Chamber stands ready to be a trusted partner in helping companies understand the challenges surrounding reconstruction, and to help ensure that these efforts unfold amid a transparent investment climate, and spur the postwar Ukrainian economy.”

The Ukraine Business Initiative should be seen in the context of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s role as a leading global convener with decades of a successful track record of forging public-private partnerships to help tackle some of the world’s most pressing problems. The private sector can bring critical expertise, resources, and innovation to the table, while governments can provide a framework for coordination and policy implementation. This collaborative approach is essential to promoting economic resilience and national security in the face of 21st-century challenges.

