Business bills update









By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association,

(4/7/23) Legislative Bill Updates: ORLA’s Government Affairs Committee continues its weekly calls to review and discuss the latest activity from the legislative session.

As of today, SB 619 (data privacy) has moved forward with private right of action removed;

HB 3308 (alcohol delivery) has moved to rules – this would set up a “server training” program for third-party delivery companies as well as a separation of liability;

SB 545 (reusable containers) is expected to pass with legislative intent to make it optional to accept those types of containers. See the latest Bill Tracking online.