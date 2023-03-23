Man sentenced for stealing $70K from Oregon tribe











By U.S. Attorney, Oregon district

Press Release,

EUGENE, Ore.—A Grants Pass, Oregon man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to federal prison for stealing more than $70,000 from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

After pleading guilty to one count each of stealing from a Tribal organization and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, Kevin Lee Jones, 34, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and 3 years’ supervised release. Jones was also ordered to pay $74,228 in restitution to the Cow Creek Tribe.

According to court documents, on September 6, 2021, Jones attempted to disguise his identity and stole $74,228 in cash from a business owned by the Cow Creek Tribe in Canyonville, Oregon. Several weeks later, in October 2021, Jones, who has a lengthy criminal history and, as a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms, was found unresponsive in a car in Grants Pass with a loaded pistol in his waistband. During a later search of his residence, investigators located and seized an M4 rifle with an extended capacity magazine.

On December 14, 2021, Jones was charged by criminal complaint with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. On December 16, 2021, a federal grand jury in Eugene indicted him on the same charge. Later, on December 29, 2022, he was charged by criminal information with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and stealing from a Tribal organization.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Cow Creek Tribal Police Department. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, in coordination with Josephine County District Attorney Joshua J. Eastman.

Updated February 22, 2023