Oregonians working from home still rising









By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation

According to the U.S. Census’ 2021 American Community Survey, between 2019 and 2021 work from home workers increased from 6% of the labor force to 18%. In Oregon, it went from 7% in 2019 to 23% in 2021. Oregon ranks as the fifth highest work from home state. 2022 figures will be available in March, when The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the 2022 Business Response Survey.

The highest WFH rates, and the largest increases, were in the major cities in large metro areas. The second largest increases were in those citiess suburbs. Portland’s 2019 to 2021 increases were the 11th largest nationwide among metro areas. The largest increases in Portland suburbs were in Washington, Clark, and Clackamas Counties, respectively.