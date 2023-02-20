Capital Gains Tax to Defend Tenants Facing Eviction on May Ballot









By Taxpayers Association of Oregon Foundation

In May, voters in Multnomah County will vote on implementing an adjustable 0.75% capital gains tax to provide free lawyers to tenants being evicted. Portland and Multnomah County already subsidize legal defense for low-income renters facing eviction.

Backers needed 22,686 valid signatures to qualify the measure for the May 16, 2023 ballot. They turned in 24,216.

A legal challenge filed by the Portland Business Alliance kept the measure off the November ballot, but a Multnomah County judge ruled modifications to the language of the ballot measure would qualify it for the ballot in May.

Oregon banned no-cause evictions after the first year of tenancy in 2019. The measure, if passed, would make for-cause evictions of problem tenants even more onerous and costly for Multnomah County landlords, most of whom are family owners of a single rental.