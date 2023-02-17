Bill to combat Organized Retail Crime











National Retail Federation

The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from Senior Vice President of Government Relations David French after the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2023 was introduced in the U.S. House.

“Organized retail crime remains a persistent threat to the retail industry, accounting for more than $94.5 billion in losses in 2021. These sophisticated crimes permeate the entire retail ecosystem, impacting consumers, employees and communities nationwide.

“While retailers remain vigilant in the fight against ORC, federal support like the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2023 is needed to level the playing field with additional resources and coordination among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

“We commend Representatives Ken Buck, R-Colo., Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, Susie Lee, D-Nev., and Dina Titus, D-Nev., for their leadership to move this important legislation one step closer to becoming law.”

This legislation is the House companion to S.140, introduced by Senators Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., which NRF welcomed last week.

As the leading authority and voice for retail, NRF has advocated for key ORC legislation, including the INFORM for Consumers Act that passed in December 2022.

