$11.4 million in federal relief secured for Oregon’s hospitality industry











ORLA helps secure over $11.4 million in federal relief for Oregon’s hospitality industry

By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association

The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association Partners with Adesso Capital to Expedite Cash Assistance for Oregon’s Foodservice and Lodging Industry

[Wilsonville, OR – 2/13/23] – The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association (ORLA), the association representing Oregon’s foodservice and lodging industry, is partnering with Adesso Capital to offer the foodservice and lodging industry assistance expediting federal relief funds which can be used for operating capital, payroll, inventory, or other expenses.

The assistance includes filing for the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), a tax credit available to businesses that suffered reduced operating capacities or loss of revenue from COVID-19 restrictions. The credit stems from payroll taxes paid in previous years and offers up to $26,000 back per W-2 employee.

Applications for ERC benefits pertaining to payroll paid from March 2020 – December 2020 must be sent in no later than April 15, 2024. For payroll paid Jan. 2021 – Sept. 2021, applicants have until April 15, 2025, to file.

“We are pleased to be teaming up with Adesso Capital to provide our members with the tools and resources they need to claim this tax credit and ensure their business survives moving forward,” says Jason Brandt, President & CEO, ORLA. “With many small businesses still struggling to stay afloat, it is crucial that these tax credits be made available so that they can continue to provide jobs and support Oregon’s economy.”

“I feel for the business owners who weathered COVID restrictions and kept their doors open; they’re truly the champions of the American Dream and we should all ensure they have every tool possible to keep going,” said Damon Maletta, founder of Adesso Capital. “We at Adesso feel it’s our job to help businesses take advantage of the ERC, especially because there are no restrictions on how the funds are used, giving power back to the people who know how to use these funds the best. It’s a passion of mine, and I still get excited every time we get that ‘Approved!’ notice for a new client.”

Together, ORLA and Adesso have helped the Oregon foodservice and lodging industry receive over $11.4 million in refunds, infusing the local economy with vital resources that reduce unemployment and create new opportunities for community growth. Adesso’s clients average a return of $150,000 per business.

Current ORLA members can learn more here. Businesses interested in joining the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association can find more details at OregonRLA.org.