Pawnbrokers increase is a bad telling sign









By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation

Inflation and economic concerns are boosting business for at least one industry—pawnbrokers. More people in Portland and the Willamette Valley are bringing jewelry, firearms, fancy purses, and other items to pawnbrokers to exchange for loans, cash, and other goods. When the economy dips into recession, which Oregon state economics predict in 2023, pawnbrokers see more business as people scramble to pay bills and forage through closets to find valuables to sell.