Oregon sends out $10M in unclaimed funds

Monday January 9, 2023
By Taxpayers Association of Oregon Foundation

In the largest disbursement of funds by Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program yet, the Treasury will return about $10 million in unclaimed funds as part of the “Checks Without Claims” initiative.

Individuals usually need to file a claim with Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program to receive the money they are owed. “Checks Without Claims” proactively verifies some owners of unclaimed assets and makes payments directly to them. Checks distributed will vary in amount between $50 and $10,000.

Payments will be disbursed in February, April, and June 2023.

Over $1 billion in unclaimed funds are held by the state.  You can see if you have any unclaimed funds at unclaimed.oregon.gov

