NFIB: 2023 small business agenda

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization released a “Small Business Growth Agenda for the 118th Congress,” which highlights feedback from NFIB small business members and reflects the top small business legislative priorities.

“Small businesses are facing economic uncertainty coming out of pandemic restrictions along with historic inflation,” said Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB Vice President of Federal Government Relations. “With the start of the 118th Congress, it is crucial that members of Congress prioritize small businesses and focus on legislation that will strengthen the small business economy.”

Top small business legislative priorities include:

Taxes – NFIB advocates to protect small business owners from tax increases, burdensome paperwork, and unnecessary audits; make permanent the helpful small business and individual provisions of the tax code; and restore lower corporate taxes for small businesses.

Labor – NFIB opposes expanding burdensome employment mandates and overzealous regulatory enforcement on small business owners.

Regulatory Reform and Burdensome Regulations – NFIB supports proposals to reform the regulatory process by strengthening small business input; supports increasing transparency and accountability in the regulatory process; and opposes adding new regulatory burdens on small businesses.

Healthcare – NFIB supports affordable, flexible, and predictable health insurance options for small business owners and their employees.

Competition – NFIB supports commonsense legislative solutions that seek to provide small businesses a level playing field against anticompetitive practices of big business.