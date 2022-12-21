New Business Laws and Changes in 2023

Oregon’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program (PFMLI) goes into effect January 1, 2023.

A new Paid Leave notice for all Oregon employers goes into effect January 1, 2023, requiring employers to post a new model notice poster at each work site and provide it electronically or by mail to any remote workers.

Under the Oregon retirement plan mandate, also known as OregonSaves, all employers in Oregon are required to facilitate OregonSaves if they don’t offer a retirement plan for their employees; deadline for businesses with 3-4 employees must register by March 1, 2023, and those with 1-2 employees, by July 31, 2023.

Read more about 5 Key 2022 updates to Form I-9 Compliance.

With the new year around the corner, hospitality employers should be aware requirements coming into play in 2023.



Close to 120 bills were passed in the 2022 short legislative session earlier this year. While some have already gone into effect, an additional 20 new laws go into effect January 1, 2023. Read more on OregonLive.com. The laws most relevant for our industry include: