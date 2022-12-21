New Business Laws and Changes in 2023

With the new year around the corner, hospitality employers should be aware requirements coming into play in 2023.
- Oregon’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program (PFMLI) goes into effect January 1, 2023.
- A new Paid Leave notice for all Oregon employers goes into effect January 1, 2023, requiring employers to post a new model notice poster at each work site and provide it electronically or by mail to any remote workers.
- Under the Oregon retirement plan mandate, also known as OregonSaves, all employers in Oregon are required to facilitate OregonSaves if they don’t offer a retirement plan for their employees; deadline for businesses with 3-4 employees must register by March 1, 2023, and those with 1-2 employees, by July 31, 2023.
- Read more about 5 Key 2022 updates to Form I-9 Compliance.
Close to 120 bills were passed in the 2022 short legislative session earlier this year. While some have already gone into effect, an additional 20 new laws go into effect January 1, 2023. Read more on OregonLive.com. The laws most relevant for our industry include:
- Senate Bill 1586 expands Oregon’s Workplace Fairness Act to make it unlawful for an employer to require former employees to enter into an agreement that would prevent them from disclosing discrimination and harassment. A similar law already covered current and prospective employees. The law also prohibits employers from including provisions in agreements that would prevent the disclosure of the amount or fact of a settlement, unless an employee requests that provision.
- House Bill 4075 makes it easier for crime victims, including small businesses that are burglarized, to receive restitution for economic damages in part by ensuring that victims are paid in full before convicted criminals pay court fines.
- House Bill 4086 makes key changes to the state’s workers’ compensation laws by broadening the definition of a beneficiary and a dependent when considering eligibility for benefits. Under the new law, the definition of a dependent is broadened to include individuals whose close association with a worker is equivalent to a family relationship, among others. Dependents who are noncitizens living outside the United States and spouses “living in a state of abandonment” are also no longer excluded from being beneficiaries, either.
