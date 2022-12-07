Changing drinking trends

As we near the holidays, the Oregon Beverage Alliance wants to remind you to drink responsibly. Making smart choices – including finding a ride home when you’ve had too much to drink – saves lives.

The Oregon Beverage Alliance is made up of local brewers, winemakers, cidermakers, distillers and their supply and hospitality partners. Collectively, the industries generate more than $14 billion in economic activity for the state. The 70,000 jobs just beer and wine create, generates more than $3 billion in Oregon wages. Beer, wine, cider and spirits are an essential part of Oregon’s economy and identity.