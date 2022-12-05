5 years for illegal gun parts smuggling











Happy Valley Man Sentenced for Illegally Trafficking Counterfeit Gun Parts for Use as Airsoft Accessories

By US Attorney, Oregon District

Press Release,

PORTLAND, Ore.—On December 13, 2022, a Happy Valley, Oregon man was sentenced to federal probation for illegally trafficking counterfeit gun accessories, including suppressors, scopes, grips and sights, from China for resale as airsoft gun accessories.

Johnny Li, 25, was sentenced to five years’ federal probation, including 180 days of home detention, and ordered to pay $281,628 in restitution.

According to court documents, sometime in 2019, Li began trafficking counterfeit gun parts he purchased from China—often through Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest online commerce companies—into the U.S. for resale online via his website SupplyAirsoft.com. In December 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 35 counterfeit laser sights, labeled as “Toy Telescopes”, sent from a Chinese company to Li’s home in Happy Valley. CBP sent Li a letter notifying him of the seizure. Several months later, in May 2020, CBP seized additional rifle sights en route to Li and again notified him of the seizure.

On October 27, 2020, federal agents executed a search warrant on Li’s residence and seized hundreds of counterfeit gun parts and accessories. Altogether, the counterfeit items seized had an estimated value of more than $281,000.

On November 9, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Li with trafficking in counterfeit goods. On June 23, 2022, he pleaded guilty to the single charge.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), and the Oregon Intellectual Property Task Force. It was prosecuted by Quinn P. Harrington and Katherine A. Rykken, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.

Created in October 2011 by PPB, the Oregon Intellectual Property Task Force (formerly called the Intellectual Property Crimes Enforcement Team) investigates and enforces intellectual property crime, protecting the public’s health, safety, and economic welfare by interrupting the flow of counterfeit products. Since its founding, the task force has grown to include members from HSI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Beaverton Police Department, Woodburn Police Department, Tigard Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about counterfeiting, or any of violations of intellectual property rights, are encouraged to submit a tip to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) by visiting www.iprcenter.gov/report.