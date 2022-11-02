California challenges Oregon for top pot supplier









By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants California growers to provide pot legally throughout the nation, and a bill he recently signed would let the state create interstate cannabis sales agreements if the California attorney general doesn’t see significant risk in doing so, according to the Portland Business Journal.

Oregon cannabis growers would also like to sell their product nationally, but Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill three years ago that allows interstate sales only when federal law or the U.S. Department of Justice allow such commerce.

So far, 39 states and the District of Columbia have legalized the use of medical marijuana, and 19 states allow the legal recreational use of pot.

According to the Portland Business Journal, Oregon has done a better job of shifting cannabis consumers to the legal market than California, which had sales of $5.3 billion in 2021, five times Oregon sales but in a state with nine times its population. Cannabis growers blame California taxes and regulations for keeping the illegal market strong.