Portland wages rise double national rate

Competition for qualified workers and big bonuses designed to entice them to jobs put Portland at the top of the average weekly earnings for 30 metro areas, according to the Portland Business Journal’s Playbook.

Although average salary growth slowed between August 2021 and August 2022 to 3.1 percent, down from 5.7 percent in February, the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area saw earnings increase by 5.7 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While workers in the 30 cities saw an average increase of $26 a week, Portland metro area workers saw their wages increase by $65.91 a week, from an average of $1,156.32 to $1,222.23.

However, increasing inflation has outpaced the higher wages, The Playbook reported.