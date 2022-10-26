Portland knife company breaks into big Japan market











By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Stores in Japan and Canada soon will sell high-quality Steelport Knife Co. blades manufactured in Portland, according to the Portland Business Journal. The company launched last year by cofounders Eytan Zias and Ron Khormaei sells four-inch paring knives, six-inch chef knives, eight-inch knives, and both slicing knives and bread knives that are ten inches long. Munemasa Cutlery purchased knives to sell in its Tokyo store, Khormaei said, enabling Steelport to compete in the cutlery market’s fast-growing luxury knife industry. Without sheaths, the knives cost between $250 and $450. Sur La Table, luxury kitchen goods stores, also sell Steelport knives nationally.