Nike ruling: Must disclose gender discrimination documents











By Oregon Small Business Association,

Nike must release sealed documents related to a gender discrimination lawsuit file in 2018 by four former employees, according to US Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. The judge, in a 15-page ruling, ordered the Portland maker of sneakers and clothing to release more information on its pay practices, according to the Portland Business Journal, which along with The Oregonian and Business Insider filed a motion to have the documents unsealed. Nike had agreed to release most of its records but contended that releasing all the information would promote public scandal. But the judge ordered the documents released, saying Nike’s purported refusal to pay female employees is a matter of public import and the subject matter of the litigation.