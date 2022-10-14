Independent contractor rule bad for small business











By National Federation of Independent Business,

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, issued the following statement on behalf of Beth Milito, Executive Director of NFIB’s Small Business Legal Center, regarding the Department of Labor’s proposed rule on independent contractors:

“Small business owners need clarity for determining who is and isn’t considered an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The current rule has transparent standards for classifying employees and independent contractors, something NFIB has long advocated for. Unfortunately, the Department of Labor’s new proposed rule will complicate the current standards and ultimately lead to frivolous litigation and increased costs for small businesses. NFIB opposes the proposed rule and changes to the independent contractor standard.”