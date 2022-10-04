Gov. Brown presses for tax credits for high-tech

Editor’s Pick: J. Williams
In: Uncategorized
Tuesday October 4, 2022
No Comments yet, we're awaiting your thoughts      


By Oregon Business and Industry

Business Development UPDATE: Appearing Sept. 21 before the House Interim Committee on Economic Development and Small Business, Gov. Kate Brown urged lawmakers to create a research and development tax credit and support efforts to streamline permitting for high-tech manufacturing. The governor also announced plans to dedicate $1 million immediately to prepare industrial land for chipmakers. The governor made these announcements while urging the lawmakers to support the recommendations of the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force.

Print This Post Print This Post Email This Post Email This Post

Disclaimer: Articles featured on Oregon Report are the creation, responsibility and opinion of the authoring individual or organization which is featured at the top of every article.