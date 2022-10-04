Gov. Brown presses for tax credits for high-tech











By Oregon Business and Industry

Business Development UPDATE: Appearing Sept. 21 before the House Interim Committee on Economic Development and Small Business, Gov. Kate Brown urged lawmakers to create a research and development tax credit and support efforts to streamline permitting for high-tech manufacturing. The governor also announced plans to dedicate $1 million immediately to prepare industrial land for chipmakers. The governor made these announcements while urging the lawmakers to support the recommendations of the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force.