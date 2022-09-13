Task force to tackle Oregon retail crime











By Oregon Business and Industry

Organized retail crime is an increasingly dire problem for retailers across the nation, and Oregon is no exception. The phenomenon involves highly organized groups of people committing theft on a broad scale. OBI is participating in a task force that will bring together the state attorney general, district attorneys, law enforcement agencies, unions and retailers to increase communication in order to identify common problems, share information and identify organized criminal networks. The task force will meet monthly beginning Sept. 20. A similar effort is underway in Washington state.