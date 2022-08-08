OBI kicks off manufacturing road show

Photo: The #OBIRoadshow kicked off this morning with a visit to Intel and a tour of Oregon’s booming Silicon Forest. We learned what makes Oregon a world-leading R&D site for the semiconductor industry and how those investments help the entire state. Follow along for more stories as we travel more than 2,000 miles over the next two weeks.

By Oregon Business Industry

he first leg of OBI’s inaugural Manufacturing and Innovation Roadshow kicked off Aug. 3 with a Silicon Forest bus tour that began and ended at Intel’s Ronler Acres campus in Washington County. The timing of the tour couldn’t have been better, as it took place less than a week after the passage of the CHIPS Act, which will invest tens of billions of dollars in the U.S. semiconductor industry.

From Intel, the distinctive Roadshow bus drove to the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center in Scappoose. On Aug. 4, the bus and its passengers visited the Tillamook Creamery and Pacific Seafood. It will swing Georgia Pacific’s Juno facility and HP‘s facility in Corvallis.

On the schedule next week: Almost a dozen stops in southern Oregon and the Willamette Valley. Check out the Manufacturing Roadshow web page for a full schedule.

The Roadshow, which will conclude Aug. 17, will introduce policymakers and community leaders to more than 20 manufacturers across the state, underscoring the importance of this very diverse sector, its extraordinary contributions to Oregon’s economy and the policies necessary for its continued success.

The Roadshow’s signature bus will visit makers of semiconductors, food products, dental equipment and much more during a journey that will touch at least 15 counties.

