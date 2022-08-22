Nearly half of restaurants worse off than before summer









Operators Endure Weaker Business Conditions

By Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association

The costs of goods restaurateurs need most have continued to accelerate, and according to a new survey released today by the National Restaurant Association, 46% of operators say business conditions are worse now than they were 3 months ago. More than 80% of operators say the cost of food, labor and occupancy are higher than 2019; 94% say operating costs in general are higher.

85% report profits are down.

