9 big budget films being made in Oregon

Producers of nine films being shot in Oregon are receiving incentives to do so.

“The Rehearsal” is an HBO comedy series where Nathan Fielder lets ordinary people “rehearse” for life’s biggest moments in simulations he designs with help from actors and a construction crew.

Wildwood, a film directed by Travis Knight of Laika Studio, is based on a novel by Portland musician Colin Meloy called The Decemberists, which was adapted for film by Chris Butler. The story focuses on Prue McKeel who enters an enchanted wonderland beyond Portland’s city limits.

Pinocchio, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion Netflix reinvention of the classic tale of an Italian puppet who becomes a live boy, features a star-studded cast including the voices of Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, Tilda Swinton as the fairy with turquoise hair, Gregory Mann of Victoria as Pinocchio, Game of Thrones’ David Bradley as Master Geppetto, Christoph Waltz of Inglorious Basterds as Count Volpe, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhand as Candlewick, Hellboy’s Ron Perlman as Podesta, and Cate Blanchet as Sprezzatura the Monkey. Also starring are Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, and John Turturro.

Wendell & Wild is a stop-motion animated horror comedy film for Netflix by director Jordan Peele, focuses on two titular demon brothers and features the voices of Peele and his comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key.

Showing Up, directed by Kelly Reichardt, follows Oregon sculptor Lizzy (portrayed by Michelle Williams) as she tries to navigate the daily challenges of life while retaining time for her work and sets up a gallery in her town of Portland.

Metal Lords, a Netflix movie about high school life as a teenager who doesn’t fit in, centers on a friendship developed between teens Kevin and Hunter as they try to start a metal band despite challenges from girls, bullies, and parents.

65, a science fiction thriller produced by Sam Raimi for Sony Pictures, stars Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman, focuses on an astronaut who crashes on a mysterious planet and discovers he’s not alone. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods wrote, directed, and produced the film.

The Monkey King, Stephen Chow’s Netflix animated feature directed by Anthony Stacchi, adapts the classic Chinese tale of a special monkey who fights gods, demons, and dragons in “Journey to the West.” The screenplay was written by Steve Bencich and Ron J. Friedman.

“The Birch,” a live action horror series about a teenager who seeks the help of a monster living in the woods, is written by J. Casey Modderno, David Aslan, and Dylan Mullick and directed by John William Ross and Amy Wang.