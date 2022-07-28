Where jobs are growing in Oregon











June 2022 Employment and Unemployment in Oregon’s Counties

BY Oregon Employment Department

In June, unemployment rates declined in 18 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Unemployment rates in 17 counties did not decline, but held steady over the month. The unemployment rate increased in Umatilla County. Fourteen counties had unemployment rates at or below the statewide and nationwide rate of 3.6% in June.

Klamath and Grant counties had Oregon’s highest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (5.2%) in June. Other counties with relatively high unemployment rates were Curry (4.8%), Crook (4.7%), Josephine (4.7%), and Lincoln (4.7%). Wheeler County registered the lowest unemployment rate (2.8%) in June. Other counties with some of the lowest unemployment rates in June included Benton, Hood River, Sherman, and Washington, at 2.9% each.

Map of seasonally adjusted unemployment rate by county in Oregon for June 2022. Grant and Klamath counties had Oregon’s highest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (5.2%) in June. Wheeler County registered the lowest unemployment rate (2.8%) in June.

Between June 2021 and June 2022, total nonfarm employment rose in each of the six broad regions across Oregon. The Willamette Valley region experienced the fastest job growth over the year at 3.8%. Employment also grew at a relatively fast pace in the five Portland-metro counties (3.4%) and Central Oregon region (3.3%). Growth occurred at a slower pace along the Coast (1.6%), in Southern Oregon (0.7%), and in Eastern Oregon (0.5%).

Bar chart of Over-the-Year Employment Change in Oregon by Region from June 2021 to June 2022. Between June 2021 and June 2022, total nonfarm employment rose in each of the six broad regions across Oregon. The Willamette Valley region experienced the fastest job growth over the year at 3.8%. Employment also grew at a relatively fast pace in the five Portland-metro counties (3.4%) and Central Oregon region (3.3%). Growth occurred at a slower pace along the Coast (1.6%), in Southern Oregon (0.7%), and in Eastern Oregon (0.5%).