NFIB Launches Ad Campaign Targeting New Tax











BY NFIB,

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, announced today a multi-state paid advertising campaign including radio ads in Arizona and West Virginia. The ads encourage voters to urge Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly in Arizona, and Senator Joe Manchin in West Virginia, to stand against the new proposed small business tax and any tax increases on small businesses.

Members of the U.S. Senate are wrongly characterizing the proposed legislation as the closing of a “loophole” or “funding Medicare,” but it is in fact a tax increase on small businesses.

Listen to the Arizona radio ad here: https://youtu.be/n8It1tVK374

Listen to the West Virginia radio ad here: https://youtu.be/9usR6VigvV4

“Main Street cannot afford these new tax increases,” said Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB Vice President of Federal Government Relations. “Small business owners’ optimism has declined for six consecutive months and their expectations for better business conditions are at an all-time low. These proposals would hurt the small business recovery, impose unaffordable tax increases, and make top issues like inflation even worse. NFIB encourages Senators Sinema, Kelly, and Manchin to oppose any tax increases on small businesses.”