New I-5 bridge could begin 2025











By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Construction of a new Interstate 5 bridge crossing the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington could begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

At least, that’s the hope after Interstate Bridge Replacement’s Executive Steering Group voted to move a preferred alternative that outlines the bridge’s design and addresses transit, climate, and equity into the federal environmental review process, according to the Portland Business Journal.

The federal review would provide additional study of the proposal, and after publication of a Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement, the public will have 45 days to comment on it and raise any concerns. After any changes are made, permits obtained, and funding secured, construction could begin.

This is the second attempt to design a new I-5 bridge over the Columbia as the Columbia River Crossing project died more than eight years ago when Washington state lawmakers refused to fund it.