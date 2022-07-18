Big hotel, lodging study











By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association,

A recent survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) shares how new concerns about gas prices and inflation are impacting Americans’ travel plans in a variety of ways. Majorities say they are likely to take fewer leisure trips (57%) and shorter trips (54%) due to current gas prices, while 44% are likely to postpone trips, and 33% are likely to cancel with no plans to reschedule. 82% say gas prices will have at least some impact on their travel destination(s).



The survey of 2,210 adults was conducted May 18-22, 2022. Other key findings include:

57% are planning a family vacation this summer, a majority of which plan to stay in a hotel

60% say they are likely to take more vacations this year compared to 2020-21

60% are likely to attend more indoor gatherings

90% say gas prices are a consideration in deciding whether to travel in the next three months

82% say gas prices will have at least some impact on their travel destination(s)

90% say inflation is a consideration in deciding whether to travel in the next three months

78% of Americans say that COVID-19 infection rates are a consideration in deciding whether to travel this summer



AHLA recently relaunched its Hospitality is Working campaign with a focus on reigniting travel across the nation and highlighting hotels’ positive economic impact in cities across the country. With travel ramping back up, hotels have embarked on an unprecedented hiring spree to recruit hundreds of thousands of workers for more than 200 hotel career pathways.



Bottom line, restaurant and lodging operators are feeling the same economic pressures that our customers and guests are, and we’re always going to work hard so we can keep serving them, our employees, and our communities.