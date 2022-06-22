Oregon AG pushes for Red Flag law. Bill advances in Senate.











By Oregon Business News Note

Oregon Attorney General Diane Rosenblum issued an announcement for support for a national red flag law stating “As OR’s Attorney General I’m committed to keeping guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them. To keep our communities safe, we need to make better use of our “Red Flag” Law, get rid of untraceable “ghost guns,” and close loopholes in our existing gun laws”

This comes as the U.S. Senate just voted to advance a Red Flag law bill nationally.

Fox News reports, “The 80-page bill was released Tuesday evening and includes expanded background checks for gun buyers under 21, provides grants for states that implement their own red flag laws and offers additional funding for both school safety measures and mental health services. The measure also creates penalties for straw purchases of firearms, requires more gun sellers to register as Federally Licensed Firearm Dealers and closes the so-called boyfriend loophole by prohibiting gun access for people convicted of domestic abuse against an intimate partner.”