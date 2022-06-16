









Fighting Oregon Alcohol Tax Increases

By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association,

Here’s a quick update on our ongoing fight to protect the industry from increased beverage taxes in Oregon. Our next fight against increased alcohol taxes will surely come up yet again in the 2023 Legislative Session. Our friends at Quinn Thomas have been working hard to keep our organizational alliance intact as well as help identify messaging relating to some of the ongoing problems with Oregon’s broken addiction treatment and recovery system. This analysis on Alcohol Price Elasticity helps shed more light on the lack of correlation between increased alcohol taxes and decreases in alcohol use.

Read: Alcohol Price Elasticity: Does Heavy Drinking by Adults Respond to Higher Alcohol Prices and Taxes? A Survey and Assessment