Antitrust Bill: Fuels Inflation, Harms Innovation

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement today regarding the American Innovation and Choice Online Act:

“With inflation at a forty-year high, it is hard to believe that any politician would make it illegal for companies to offer free shipping, discount goods, or free complimentary services. Yet, that is exactly what the misnamed American Innovation and Choice Online Act would do. The bill, which is more focused on advancing a political agenda than promoting competition, would unleash politicized bureaucrats at the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice to micro-manage our economy, harm innovation, and launch attacks against low prices.”