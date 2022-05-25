Video: Portland Business Alliance’s Portland’s Comeback Forum











By Portland Business Alliance,

Our May Forum celebrates the Grand Re-opening of Downtown Portland where we heard from the teams who plan and host Portland’s most prominent attractions. The panelists also gave us an inside view into how these beloved events will take shape following a global pandemic. PANELISTS; Jeff Curtis, CEO, Portland Rose Festival, Christina Fuller, Producer, Waterfront Blues Festival, Jennifer Polver, Executive Director, Pioneer Courthouse Square. MODERATOR: Katie Meyer, Chief of Staff to Commissioner Mapps & Co-Chair of the Mayor’s Events Action Table.