Rent aid: Less than half distributed











By Oregon Taxpayers Association Foundation,

Oregon still can’t distribute rental assistance. The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department reported it has distributed $319.3 million in emergency rental assistance payments to landlords on behalf of 48,313 Oregon households since the U.S. Treasury made the first federal funds available in May 2021, but that represents fewer than half the households that have applied – 105,082. Meanwhile, Oregon has applied for an additional $198 million from the feds that has yet to be approved.

This comes at a time of dire pressures on landlords as Portland witnessed a 14% in rentals.