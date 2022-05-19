Big revenue forecast reminds us of the need to protect our Kicker











By Oregon Republican Senate Office,

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s economists project that Oregon budgets will have big surpluses, much of which will be returned to taxpayers based on how much in taxes they paid in.

“Thanks to the Kicker, Oregonians will get some of their taxes back and with it, a much-needed break from the increasing burden of inflation,” Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said. “The Kicker continues to act as a check against the Democrat’s continuous urge to blow out the spending. Now, more than ever, it’s essential to protect the Kicker. Too much spending got us into this inflation mess, it’s not going to get us out.

“As of now, we have extra money, but our economists are predicting an economic downturn soon. We must budget wisely for the future.”