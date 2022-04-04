Portland housing is 29% higher











By Oregon Tax News,

It’s more expensive than ever to live in Portland, the cost to buy a house rose 20 percent last year, nearly triple the inflation rate of 7.5 percent, according to Anytime Estimate.

That places Portland 11th among metro areas in regards to rising home prices with an increase of 200 percent since 2000, while Seattle is in the top 10, with a 237 percent increase during the same time period, according to KGW-8. The average home in Portland today is $547,041, which is 29 percent higher than the national median of $408,100.

In the city’s tight housing market, one-bedroom rentals also go for more than $1,500 a month.