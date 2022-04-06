How Oregonians died at work in 2021











By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Sixty Oregonians died while on the job in 2020, most of those men, many of whom worked in the warehousing and transportation industries.

Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers show that workplace deaths in Oregon have increased by 36 percent since 2015, when 44 people died on the job. However, as in the rest of the nation, the 2020 death toll was less than in 2019, when 69 Oregonians died at work. Nationally, 4764 workers died on the job in 2020, down from 5,333 in 2019. That amounts to 13 deaths a day, one every 111 minutes, according to US Bureau of Labor. The numbers don’t consider deaths related to Covid-19.

Last year an average of five people died at work each month in Oregon, with 92 percent of those men, according to the BLM. Workers in transportation accounted for 24 of the 60 fatal injuries, and falls, slips, trips, and contact with objects and equipment caused another 10 deaths.