Local tavern chain with lawsuit over data hack











By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

A class-action lawsuit filed against McMenamins on behalf of more than 20,000 current and former employees contends the Oregon-based brewpub and hotel failed to protect their personal information during a ransomware attack in December 2021.

The lawsuit names former employee Andrew Leonard as primary plaintiff representing people who worked for McMenamins between Jan. 1, 1998 and Dec. 12, 2021, according to Oregon Business. The data breach compromised their names, home and email addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, and health and bank account information.

A personal injury law firm investigating the data breach also may file a separate lawsuit.