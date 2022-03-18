How business is responding to Ukraine crisis











By US Chamber,

“The Russian attacks on Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are a violation of the core tenets of international law and human rights,” said Suzanne P. Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We are hearing firsthand from friends and colleagues and seeing with our own eyes how Russia’s invasion is inflicting terrible suffering on the Ukrainian people, and we call for an immediate end to these atrocities. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American business community stand with the people of Ukraine.”

In response to the growing humanitarian crisis stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, businesses are stepping up to provide in-kind donations and have so far committed more than $68 million in financial support.

“The American business community is here to help,” said Clark. “We are heartened to see a remarkable outpouring of support for Ukraine from businesses large and small across the country. Businesses are mobilizing their expertise, capabilities, and resources to help the more than 1 million refugees, as well as Ukrainians who remain in their homes and under threat. And this is just the beginning with many more companies lining up to help.”

For years, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Corporate Citizenship Center has served as an essential connector between business leaders, government agencies, nonprofits, and humanitarian groups during times of crisis.

Since the conflict in Ukraine began, CCC has activated to liaise between the business community and groups assisting refugees in need, rapidly convening expert advice and providing best practices for donating cash and delivering material support in the conflict zone as well as the diaspora receiving refugees.

The Corporate Citizenship Center is also tracking the corporate humanitarian response as businesses announce the ways in which they are mobilizing resources to offer much-needed relief, including:

Airbnb is offering free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees.

Kroger is sending emergency food assistance through the World Food Program to support refugees.

Medtronic is providing emergency medical kits and emergency primary care teams to impacted communities.

SpaceX expanded its Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine as the country experiences power outages and disruptions to its internet infrastructure.

UPS and FedEx are providing in-kind support to organizations on the ground to deliver core relief supplies to Ukraine refugees.

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are waiving charges from consumer and business customers to and from Ukraine.

The corporate aid tracker is constantly updated. A full list of company contributions can be found here.

For more information on how to contribute to the Ukrainian response, or to learn more about how the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation supports the business community in their response to disasters and humanitarian crises, visit our website.