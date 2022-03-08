Felon charged with stealing 47 firearms











By Oregon U.S. Attorney,

Press Release

Portland Man Faces Federal Charges for Stealing Dozens of Firearms from Local Pawn Shop

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Portland man faces federal charges after he and several accomplices used a sledgehammer to break into a local pawn shop and steal forty-seven firearms.

Kory Dean Boyd, 38, has been charged by criminal complaint with stealing firearms from a federal firearm licensee and illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on January 31, 2022, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were notified of a burglary at a Southeast Portland pawn shop. Early that morning, shop owners discovered two large holes in a concrete block wall on the building’s exterior and concrete debris littering the inside of the business. The room exposed by the holes contained dozens of firearms, 47 of which—including pistols, revolvers, rifles, and shotguns—were reported stolen.

ATF agents reviewed exterior surveillance video from the pawn shop and observed two vehicles and five individuals present near the holes in the building during the late evening and early morning hours of January 29 and 30, 2022. Two individuals carried a large-handled tool believed to be a sledgehammer. Several other individuals were seen carrying long firearm cases to the vehicles.

On February 4, 2022, ATF agents applied for and obtained search warrants for Boyd’s Southeast Portland residence. The same day, agents recovered eight firearms, including seven stolen from the pawn shop, from the residence. Boyd was arrested without incident and admitted to his involvement in the burglary. Boyd’s four accomplices are still at large. 38 of the firearms stolen from the pawn shop have yet to be recovered by law enforcement.

Boyd made his initial appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie Beckerman. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case is being investigated by ATF with assistance from FBI, Portland Police Bureau and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

