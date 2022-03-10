Amazon closing most bookstores, including Oregon locations











By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has decided to close almost 70 bookstores and other retail outlets, including one in Washington Square Mall at Tigard. The company says it will focus on its Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, and Amazon Style stores and our Just Walk Out technology, according to the Portland Business Journal. Company officials say they’re working with employees to find them other jobs with Amazon or offer them severance packages.

In response, Powell’s Books reminded people via social media that it plans to continue providing books in downtown Portland for a long time.

While Amazon is closings its stores, Portland’s only Black-Owned bookstore reopened last year after a pandemic close.

One of Oregon’s oldest bookstores, Cameron’s Books, closed permanently during Covid after 83-years of service.