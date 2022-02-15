Portland restaurant wins name rights over Seahawk player case











By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Although a beast on the football field, former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch yielded to a Portland chef in a battle over the name of his new restaurant.

Last fall, Lynch and Hawaiian chef Kevin Kama’aina leased property at 1445 S.W. Broadway in Portland for a restaurant they planned to name Beast, playing off the football player’s nickname.

However, a restaurant by that name had operated in Portland since 2007, closing temporarily during the pandemic. Its chef, Naomi Pomeroy, said the restaurant planned to reopen in a new location after Covid-19 woes eased.

Lynch and Kama’aina opted instead to change the name of their new sports-themed restaurant featuring Hawaiian cuisine to Beastro.

In a similar case in the NW, Cash Brewing Company in Silverdale, Washington was recently sued by the estate of singer Johnny Cash for copyright infringement. The case targets the beer called “Can in black” and Johnny Cash impersonators at its brewery events.